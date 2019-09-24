• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Terrence Grandey, 24, 1206 Myrna St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court.

Pre-trial hearing set: Natalie Trivett, 34, 700 Kiser Road, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest; Gloria Turner, 49, 417 Summit Street, domestic violence; Ross Wellman, 20, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control, no safety belt; Jordan Harris, 20, Indianapolis, possession of drugs/marijuana; Brian Tussing, 47, 30521 County Road 424, nuisance; Billie Tussing, 45, 30521 County Road 424, nuisance.

Forfeiting bonds: Denise Knisely, 65, 28445 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, failure to apply for dog license, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55; Natosha Mendoza, 33, 605 Ralston Ave., failure to confine dog, $125.

Sentenced: Trae Burton, 22, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Matthew Brumfiel, 37, Muncie, Ind., no operator's license, $100; Gilbert Reyna, 61, 1040 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Aaron Webb, 39, Hotel Drive, wrongful entrustment, $500 fine.

Troy Rupp, 46, 1571 Westgate Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

Joe Jackson II, 28, 510 Ralston Ave., obstructing, $250 fine; reckless operation (second offense), $250 fine, three days jail; driving under suspension, failure to control, expired plates, dismissed.

Joseph Robinson, 37, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., telecommunications harassment, $100 fine; menacing/stalking, dismissed.

Mackenzie Rogers-Stemen, 29, 422 Franklin St., possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband remanded; marijuana/drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

