• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Terrence Grandey, 24, 1206 Myrna St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Pre-trial hearing set: Natalie Trivett, 34, 700 Kiser Road, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest; Gloria Turner, 49, 417 Summit Street, domestic violence; Ross Wellman, 20, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control, no safety belt; Jordan Harris, 20, Indianapolis, possession of drugs/marijuana; Brian Tussing, 47, 30521 County Road 424, nuisance; Billie Tussing, 45, 30521 County Road 424, nuisance.
Forfeiting bonds: Denise Knisely, 65, 28445 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, failure to apply for dog license, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55; Natosha Mendoza, 33, 605 Ralston Ave., failure to confine dog, $125.
Sentenced: Trae Burton, 22, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Matthew Brumfiel, 37, Muncie, Ind., no operator's license, $100; Gilbert Reyna, 61, 1040 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Aaron Webb, 39, Hotel Drive, wrongful entrustment, $500 fine.
Troy Rupp, 46, 1571 Westgate Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Joe Jackson II, 28, 510 Ralston Ave., obstructing, $250 fine; reckless operation (second offense), $250 fine, three days jail; driving under suspension, failure to control, expired plates, dismissed.
Joseph Robinson, 37, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., telecommunications harassment, $100 fine; menacing/stalking, dismissed.
Mackenzie Rogers-Stemen, 29, 422 Franklin St., possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband remanded; marijuana/drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.