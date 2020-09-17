Defiance Municipal Court
William Bailey, 32, 936 Wilhelm St., appeared on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Bailey waived extradition to Scott County, Ky. and was immediatley made available for release to the authorities of Scott County, Ky.
Steven Fitch Jr., 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., appeared on domestic violence charges, a fourth-degree felony. Fitch waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Joshua Evans, 38, 212 Hopkins St., appeared on a charge of ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony. Evans waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Phenix Mojica, 19, Sherwood, appeared on a felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony. Mojica waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Jamal Paul, 19, Douglas, Ga., appeared on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Paulk waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Alexis LaBounty, 19, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Ramon Alvarez, 62, 1777 S. Clinton St., turn signal violation; Kesia Jones, 31, Van Wert, driving under suspension, failure to control; Mendoza Velazquez, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator's license, seat belt, speed; Trevor Zimmer, 30, Toledo, OVI-1, traffic control device, marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Cameron Steffel, 23, 1540 Mayo Drive, assault; Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 County Road 149, OVI-3, driving under suspension, failure to control, no seat belt, possession of maijuana
Forfeiting bonds: Dayle Avery, 29, 530 Euclid St., failure to confine a dog ($175); Renee Wank, 53, 15765 Harris Road, failure to confine a dog ($125)
Sentenced:Ryan Gibbs, 36, 62 Charnel St., telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Kevin Moore Jr., 28, 1004 Sunday St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, one day jail; Steven Fitch Jr., 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Jordan Gonzales, 30, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, two days jail; Caleb Bell, 30, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Donald Laney, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $85 fine.
Santos Alvarado, 22, 35 Main St., resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Logan Keil, 25, Toledo, OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; seat belt, dismissed.
Richard Guilford, 68, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Bill Cain, 78, 4566 Carpenter Road, criminal trespassing, dismissed; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended; 12 days jail.
Ruben Garcia, 67, 1207 Emery St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, no fine.
Samantha Linebrink, 32, 27807 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Kyndra Jackson, 21, Toledo, driving under suspension, no fine; speed, $45 fine.
Seth Bailey, 27, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.