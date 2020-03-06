Defiance Municipal Court
Elizabeth Farley, 28, Hicksville, appeared on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Farley waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Tyler Reynolds, 32, 1246 Myrna St., appeared on domestic violence charges, a fourth-degree felony. Reynolds waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Shallus Beatty, 26, 610 Thurston St., disorderly conduct; Justin Hahn, 33, address unavailable, three counts of theft; Jessica Banks, 30, Hicksville, falsification; Brenda Norato, 34, Fresno, Calif., unsafe vehicle; Joe Bonar, 61, Oakwood, violation of a temporary protection order; Nathan Brown, 32, Paulding, theft; Nicholas Krontz, 29, Napoleon, theft; Jacob Leach, 44, 754 Chippewa Drive, driving under suspension, red light, expired plates; Casondra Flores, 33, 505 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension; Sandra Lopez, 43, 2127 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, assured cleared distance; Lucius Ridgeway, 41, 1500 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension; Jacob Maberson, 24, Wauseon, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Colin Tedrow, 22, Archbold, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Michael Lane, 41, 417 Nicholas St., disorderly conduct; Robert Monroe, 45, Fort Wayne, telecommunications harassment; Jenny Barham, 36, 924 Karnes Ave., theft; Natalie Babcock, 28, Defiance, aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment; Ronald Blankenbeckler, 40, 11792 Buckskin Road, disorderly conduct; Abel Lugo, 30, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., violation of temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Amy Flohe, 47, Hicksville, OVI, failure to yield; Benjamin Wiswell, 28, Paulding, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Austin Alvarado, 19, address unavailable, theft, persistent disorderly conduct.
Sentenced: Cory Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tahmajae Hawkins Phillips, 19, 1001 Ralston Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; Austin McCoy, 25, Pioneer, driving under suspension, $100 fine; William Harris, 24, 249 Corwin St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Vanessa Rodriguez, 33, 512 Defiance Crossing, assault, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltimore Road, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; Samuel Whalen, 20, 404 Douglas St., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; Sandra Unisko, 58, 700 Kiser Road, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; Hailee Marie Price, 23, Hicksville, obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Dustin Dunlap, 29, 1051 Ralston Ave., failure to control, $25 fine; Larry Poth, 75, Hicksville, passing a school bus; Nicholas Urbina, 38, 316 W. High St., driving under suspension; Stephanie Young, 34, Edgerton, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Taylor Galford, 26, Pioneer, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail, shoplifters alternative course; Gavin Vitek, 40, Evansport, assault $250 fine, 2 days jail.
Cory Petersen, 39, 1209 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $75 fine.
Curtis McCoy, 33, 828 Karnes Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; no operator's license, dismissed; fictitious registration, $50 fine; reckless operation, dismissed.
Terry Jackson Grabner, 20, Roanoke, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, speed, dismissed.
Phillip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., possession of drug instrument, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, endangering children, dismissed.
John Hannon III, 24, 304 Gray St., OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Aaron Helland, 27, Bryan, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; OVI, lanes of travel, dismissed.
Kayla Becerra Rojas, 27, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dmarea Trevon Gleason, 27, 06909 Ohio 66, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Gabriel Aranjo, 29, 26874 Eunice Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; open container, $150 fine.
Quinn Kalessis, 19, 1855 E. Second St., fictitious plates, $50 fine; traffic control device, $25 fine.
Trea Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; signal violation, no fine; fictitious plates, $50 fine.
Nicholas Zirkle, 41, Bluffton, speed, $45 fine; driving under suspension, no fine; speed, $45 fine.
