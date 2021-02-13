Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearing: Nicole Wade, 36, 1609 E. Second St., criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Timothy Gares, 23, Hicksville, theft; Jessie Mobley, 26, Hicksville, domestic violence; Jason Saman, 43, 700 Holgate Ave., domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1939, E. Second St., OVI, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of no tail lights and open container.
Forfeiting bonds: Cole Chamberlin, 20, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Jessica Grant, 19, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Kaden Steele, 18, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, ($259); Jennifer Steele, 49, 211 W. Pinewood Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Thomas Grinnell, 60, 10273 The Bend Road, failure to control a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Daniel Eccard, 37, 408 Harrison Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter’s alternative course; Joseph Daly, 52, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; Marcarena Miguez, 23, 700 Summit St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Walker Harper, 22, 1547 S. Clinton St., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Leon West V, 26, McClure, falsification, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Douglas McMillen, 63, 20100 Buckskin Road, falsification, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Isaac Miller, 36, 618 Ravine Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; Damont Church, 23, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Sierra Bair, 27, 1543 S. Jackson Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Richard Sailer, 62, Hicksville, lanes of travel, $25 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.
Joshua Grimm, 23, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; slow speed, no fine.
Tyler Smith, 28, 1695 Cimarron Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; theft, disorderly conduct, dismissed; theft, $500 fine suspended, 6 days jail.
Keith Lang, 61, 24106 Steinberger Road, criminal damaging, open container, driving under suspension, dismissed; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.