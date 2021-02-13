Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: Nicole Wade, 36, 1609 E. Second St., criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Timothy Gares, 23, Hicksville, theft; Jessie Mobley, 26, Hicksville, domestic violence; Jason Saman, 43, 700 Holgate Ave., domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1939, E. Second St., OVI, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of no tail lights and open container.

Forfeiting bonds: Cole Chamberlin, 20, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Jessica Grant, 19, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Kaden Steele, 18, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, ($259); Jennifer Steele, 49, 211 W. Pinewood Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Thomas Grinnell, 60, 10273 The Bend Road, failure to control a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Daniel Eccard, 37, 408 Harrison Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter’s alternative course; Joseph Daly, 52, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; Marcarena Miguez, 23, 700 Summit St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Walker Harper, 22, 1547 S. Clinton St., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Leon West V, 26, McClure, falsification, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Douglas McMillen, 63, 20100 Buckskin Road, falsification, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Isaac Miller, 36, 618 Ravine Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; Damont Church, 23, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Sierra Bair, 27, 1543 S. Jackson Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Richard Sailer, 62, Hicksville, lanes of travel, $25 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.

Joshua Grimm, 23, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; slow speed, no fine.

Tyler Smith, 28, 1695 Cimarron Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; theft, disorderly conduct, dismissed; theft, $500 fine suspended, 6 days jail.

Keith Lang, 61, 24106 Steinberger Road, criminal damaging, open container, driving under suspension, dismissed; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.

