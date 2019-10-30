• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Elaina Crumpler, 29, Texas, appeared on a charge of improper handling of a firearm. Her case was continued to Wednesday and bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance. An attorney was appointed.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Jacob Wathen, 30, 15255 Sponseller Road, driving under suspension; Nathan Garza, 36, 1103 Grove St., OVI, weaving in traffic; Julio Vargas, 44, 424 Osceola Ave., driving under suspension; Linda Hall, 630 Washington Ave., three nuisance violations; Alesa Swift, 24, 1036 Anthony Wayne Blvd., driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bond: Sandra Scott, 43, Defiance, failure to confine a dog, second offense, $175.
Sentenced: Myron Payne II, 32, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Jermale Sykes, 36, 131 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $80 fine.
