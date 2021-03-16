Defiance Municipal Court

Devin Ervin, 18, Fort Wayne, Ind., appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property and minor misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. Ervin waived the right to a preliminary hearing on the felony charge and the case was bound over to common pleas court. The misdemeanor charges were transferred with the felony charge.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Mathew Emmel, 39, 211 W. Pinewood Ave., menacing by stalking; Alexandria Reinhart, 21, Sherwood, OVI-1, speed; Andrea Ankney, 28, 100 Ponderosa Pine, assault;

Forfeiting bonds: Logan Newsom, 18, 10071 Independence Road, possession of drugs ($259); Darren Gonzalez, 33, 1035 Holgate Ave., open container ($259);

Sentenced: Cody McClain, 27, Carrollton, disorderly conduct, no fine; Cody Cereghin, 34, 2125 Hawthorne Drive, disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; Ashley Mullins, 20, Paulding, theft, $50 fine, two days jail (shoplifter’s intervention course);

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments