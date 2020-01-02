Defiance Municipal Court

Ashtyn Aden, 23, 20155 Mistywood Court, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of violating a protection order. He also has been taken into custody for his fourth probation violation on the charges of aggravated menacing, OVI, and theft. A pre-trial was set for Jan. 7 at 1:30 for all cases. He is being held at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). Bond is set at $10,000 with no 10% cash allowance.

Tasha Cansler, 41, 1939 E. Second St., appeared via video for arraignment on the charges of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Cansler waived a preliminary hearing, and the cases were bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Cansler is being held at CCNO, bond was set at $2,500 with no 10% cash allowance.

Philip Hoberty, 36, 13536 Fullmer Road, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with 10% allowed.

Leon Marshall III, 48, no permanent address, turned himself in on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. He is being held at CCNO. A pre-trial hearing is set for today.

Abigail Salinas, 38, Fort Wayne, appeared on a warrant for failure to appear in 2018 on two counts of OVI, speed, continuous line/lanes, open container, marijuana/drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The cases were continued until Friday.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Eric Rohlf, 35, Sherwood, failure to yield; Sandra Unisko, 38, 700 Kiser Road, OVI.

Forfeiting bond: Alex Kinstle, 19, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Anthony Rodriguez, 31, 918 ½ Deatrick St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ashley Budd, 26, Bryan, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; Patricia Charleston, Oakwood, open container, $50 fine; Timothy Grunden Jr., 20, 706 Holly Glen Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jena Myers, 23, Wauseon, theft, $250 fine, two days jail; Merideth Okuley, 20, 706 Holly Glen Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Thomas Knight, 46, 1123 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lylia Ruiz, 22, 844 N. Clinton St., failure to yield, $25 fine; Lawrence Lewis, 56, 1826 Baltimore Road, criminal trespassing, $50 fine; Scott Ward, 58, 41 Squires Ave., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine.

Adam Ramon, 40, 879 Summit St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, costs only.

Eric Avila, 25, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Jessica Rife, 37, 812 Ottawa Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail, one-year license suspension; taillight required, costs only.

