Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings: David DeUlloa, 26, West Park, Fla., theft, criminal damaging; Matthew Grim, 48, Muskingum, OVI.

Forfeiting bonds: Florian Swanson II, 32, 423 Highland St., failure to confine a dog ($150).

Sentenced: Roman Radevych, Center Line, Mich., traffic control device, $25 fine.

