• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct;
Forfeiting bonds: Jonathaon McVay, 38, 14281 Williams Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Timothy Bowers, 21, 20839 Ball Road, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159); Charles Harris, 25, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($150), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).
Sentenced: Jimmy Grubb, 49, Mark Center, criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 10 -days jail suspended; Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., obstructing official business, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Zachery Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspension; Delbert Drinnon Jr., 33, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jennifer Lydy, 41, Napoleon, telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Henry Guardado, 27, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., criminal damaging, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Brianna Ward, 31, 636 Summit St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Justin Ward, 29, 636 Summit St., no operator’s license, $50 fine; Logan Dickerson, 24, 1048 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, no fine; Pam Layman, Napoleon, failure to control, $75 fine; Carlos Harris, 21, Napoleon, violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180-days jail suspended; Pam Layman, Napoleon, failure to control a dog, $75 fine; Jessica English, 33, 636 Summit St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kathy Lane, 54, 636 Summit St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joe Jackson II, 28, 510 Ralston Ave., aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 5 days jail.
Brendan Broadwater, 26, 10745 Haller Road, resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 3 days jail; harassing a police dog, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Scott Healy, 30, 785 Village Lane, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; driving under suspension, fictitious plates, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Ross Wellman, 21, 1707 Buckskin Road, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 5 days jail; resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 5 days jail.
Gavin Swalley, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; open container, $150 fine suspended;
Jessica Carroll, 27, 1963 Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 3 days jail; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Brooks Ullinskey, 40, Defiance, driving under suspension, $50 fine; signal violation, dismissed; failure to display license plate, $25 fine.
Armando Davila, 43, Deshler, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, dismissed.
Monica Estrada, 30, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program); headlights, dismissed, one-year license suspension.
Darcy Shepherd, 38, Edon, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Jack Harter, 26, 1561 S. Jackson Ave., failure to confine a dog, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog, dismissed.
Brian Graziani, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Michael Laplume, 22, 1040 Wilhelm St., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Wyatt Whalen, 19, Franklin, Mass., underage person; endangering children, open container, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; squealing tires, $25 fine; reckless operation, $75 fine.
Joe Bonar, 61, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $500 fine suspended, 77 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.
