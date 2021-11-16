Defiance Municipal Court

Bobby Hunt, 39, Toledo, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas. Bond was continued at $50,000 with 10% allowed.

Pre-trial hearings set: Derek Guerra, 28, Napoleon, assault; Charles Long, 31, Harper Woods, Mich., OVI, no operator license, following too close; Lawrence Steele, age and address unavailable, domestic violence.

Alex Keel, 31, 1002 Washington Ave., OVI, marked lanes; Daniel Minnick, 27, 826 Karnes Ave., two counts OVI, driving under suspension, tinted windows, no seat belt; Cedric Watson Jr., 24, 700 Kiser Road, no operator license;

Lawrence Steele, 45, 100 Lakeview Drive, violation of protection order; Christopher Troxwell, 48, Butler, Ind., no operator license, speed; Roger Starr, 37, address unavailable, telecommunication harassment; Helen Rowe, 56, 425 Rulf Street, OVI, roundabout traffic, open container; Tamara Hernandez, 48, 7640 Ohio 15, failure to register dog.

Forfeiting bonds: Cathy Smith, 51, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, failure to confine a dog ($125); Dulian Machado, 51, Fort Wayne, Ind., possession of drug/marijuana ($275); Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Cory Loftin, 39, 214 Clinton St., hit-skip, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days suspended, six months license suspension, no similar violation for two years; reckless operation, violation of marked lanes, failure to register, all dismissed.

Clint Krill, 41, 05414 The Bend Road, telecommunication harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years; Kenneth Boyd, 40, 210 Minneapolis Street, driving under suspension, $50.

Rene Salinas, 52, 1203 Ottawa Avenue, driving under suspension, $50; Patrick Suman, 68, 1648 South Clinton Street, right half of roadway, $25 fine.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments