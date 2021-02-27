Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Bill Cain, 79, 04566 Carpenter Road, violation of a protection order; Samuel Graber, 49, Hicksville, OVI-3, driving under suspension; Brittany Long, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Mohamed Jamal, 35, Anoka, failure to yield; Zachary Zeedyk, 21, Hicksville, OVI, OVI, speed; Michael Sindel, 49, 162 Cleveland Ave., menacing by stalking, littering.

Forfeiting bonds: Shannon Vold, 40, Sherwood, possession of marijuana ($259).

Sentenced: Ronald Stuber, 59, 1733 Ayersville Ave., OVI-2, $525 fine, 30 days jail, one-year license suspension; Tiffany Bell, 29, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Craig Burris, 35, Lima, open container, $100 fine; Ian Geesey, 30, Bryan, criminal mischief, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Christopher Hoeffel, 36, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., public indecency, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Edwin Renz, 60, Sherwood, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Daniel Medrano, 22, 700 Summit St., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Michelle Thompson, 46, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $500 fine suspended, 3 days jail.

Gregory Dobson Jr., 20, 1718 Palmer Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; red light, dismissed.

Michael Laney, 51, Antwerp, weapon while intoxicated, dismissed; persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 1 day jail, no contact/possession of a firearm for two years.

Edward Hadley, 48, Bryan, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Thomas Santos, 46, 1003 Harrison Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed; speed, $45, fine.

Kyle Garza, 30, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

