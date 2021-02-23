Defiance Municipal Court
Sentenced: Brandon Unverferth, 32, 1038 Madison St., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.
Tessa Gonzalez, 36, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; headlights at night, no fine.
Cynthia Leal, 47, 702 Ravine Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; right half of the roadway, no fine; speed, $50 fine.
Daniel Farmer, 30, 829 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $75 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Lester Allen, 51, Detroit, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Steven Weisgerber, 63, 360 Rosewood Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Eric Burchett, 50, Toledo, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
