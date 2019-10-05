• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, appeared on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. His $150,000 bond was continued.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Nicholas Larkin, 35, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damaging; Richard Roehrig, 51, 100 Calvin St., OVI, turn signal violation, no front plate; Kimmel Brown, 18, Toledo, speed.

Forfeiting bonds: Eathon Miller, 21, Edgerton, open container, $261; Joshua Mansel Pleydell, 21, 729 Washington Ave., failure to confine a dog, $125.

Dismissed: Shawn Guelde, 26, 905 Hess Court, endangering children.

Sentenced: Molly Rutherford, 34, 914 Warren St., theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Brandy Vargo, 33, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Brandy Watts, 41, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; William Roehrs, 49, 07640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Katie Lamb, 23, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine;

Jacob Flores, 23, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, temporary permit, $150 fine; speed, $60 fine.

Daniel Valdez, 33, 712 Moss St., OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; reckless operation, no safety belt, dismissed.

Keith Reed, 42, Haviland, passing school bus, costs only; no safety belt, $30 fine.

William Brock II, 35, McClure, driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, dismissed.

Jordan Belcher, 35, 22953 Kammeyer Road, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, two days jail; domestic violence, dismissed.

