Defiance Municipal Court

Caleb Weller, 23, Clarksville, Tenn., appeared via video on the charge of violation of a temporary protection order, a third degree felony, and menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing for both charges, and the cases were bound over to the Defiance County Municipal Court. Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% allowed.

Carolyn Deer, 47, Dayton, appeared via video on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. The case was continued until Tuesday. Bond continues at $150,000 with 10% allowed.

Gerald Shreve, 52, Hicksville, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a third degree felony. The case was continued until Tuesday. Bond continues at $100,000 with 10% allowed.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Christopher Burns, 49, Sherwood, driving under suspension, expired plates; Christopher Tinsley, 25, Wauseon, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing; Emilee Burns, age and address unavailable, OVI, failure to yield at stop sign; Leonard Vaughn, age and address unavailable, OVI, tinted windows, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; Amber Childree, 22, 522 Grover Avenue, unlawful plates; John Hess, 77, 2429 William A. Diehl Road, drive into roadway; Kayla Jones, 23, 700 Kiser Road, no operator license; Jewell Parcher, 29, 1221 Ayersville Ave., OVI, speed; Tomas Walters, 26, 702 Pierce St., OVI, driving without license, physical control, obstructing official business, noise; Mary Brown, 65, Bryan, misconduct at an emergency; Veronica Rodriguez, 36, 1121 Ottawa Ave., two counts failure to license dog

Forfeiting bonds: Philip Bittinger, 45, Ney, parking not permitted ($150).

Sentenced:

Veronica Rodridguez, 36, 1121 Ottawa Ave., theft/Walmart, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for five years, $78.15 restitution to Walmart; theft/Walmart, $1000 fine/$900 suspended, 180 days jail/175 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for five years, $277.57 restitution to Walmart.

Shallus Beatty, 28, 1072 Holgate Ave., OVI, $850 fine, 365 days jail/335 days suspended, three year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension and failure to control, costs only.

Clarence Jefferson, 23, 639 Washington Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspended, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; no taillights, costs only.

Kohle Clellan, 23, 813 Dolan St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; expired plates, costs only.

Amber Childree, 22, 522 Grover Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Reyna Vega, 23, 1730 Ayersville Ave., wrongful entrustment, $50 fine; Ryan Duma, 32, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, driving under suspension, $50 fine;

