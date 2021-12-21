Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings set: Jeremy Lindeman, 39, Oakwood, obstructing; Brandi Replogle, 38, Holgate, OVI, failure to control; Caroline Reinking, 34, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, OVI, speed; Chelsea Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Drive, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; two counts OVI, driving under suspension, speed; Jessica Potter, 38, Hicksville, two counts passing bad checks; James Curry, Jr., 35, Holgate, domestic violence; Brooke Emerling, 37, homeless, driving under suspension, fictitious plate, possession of drug instrument; Jeremy Vold, 47, Napoleon, assault, fictitious plate, driving under suspension; David Vanderwarker, 23, Holgate, OVI, driving under suspension, no operator license, failure to control, possession of marijuana; Matthew Dangelo, age and address unavailable, OVI, lanes of travel, violation of marked lanes; John Miller, 88, Continental, two counts OVI, lights on bike; Christopher Butler, 38, 242 Corwin Street, OVI, failure to yield, exhaust violation; Michael Lane, 57, address unavailable, OVI, driving under suspension; Thelma Trevino, 74, 626 Columbus St., OVI, reckless operation; Cody Butler, 36, 728 Jackson St., criminal damaging.

Forfeiting bonds: Dara Simmons, 19, 25087 Mekus Road, possession of marijuana ($250).

Sentenced:

Lindsey Schwab, 40, Toledo, no operator license, $100 fine; failure to control, $50 fine.

Ethan Yoder, 19, Fort Wayne, no operator license, $50 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Christian Friesner, 28, 802 Holgate Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; OVI, speed, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana/drug, illegal use of a paraphernalia, all dismissed.

Holly Rutherford, 36, 914 Warren St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years; criminal trespass, dismissed.

Marvin Speiser, 49, 2290 Baltimore Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; failure to control, dismissed.

Nathaniel Byrd III, 22, 18244 Switzer Road, OVI, $375 fine, 10 days jail/7 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for one year, driver intervention program; speed, dismissed.

Nathaniel Bludson, 65, 1786 Sherwood Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 10 days jail/7 suspended, one year license suspension; William Ford, 55, 2067 Roak Oak Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Taylor Cover, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $10 fine; Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine; Kateri Watahomigie, 26, 1559 S. Clinton St., endangering children, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years.

