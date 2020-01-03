• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Michael Teems, 58, 1062 Holgate Ave., appeared via video for arraignment on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a misdemeanor. He waived the right to a preliminary hearing on the felony charges, and all three cases were bound over to the Defiance County Common Please Court. Bond will continue as set at $20,000 cash or surety with 10% cash allowance. The bond was modified to allow Teems to reside in Indiana.
Billy Vanover, 38, Celina, appeared via video for arraignment on charges of OVI, driving under suspension, speed, expired plates and drug abuse. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Patsy Ankney, 31, 13519 Oris St., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of domestic violence. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 21 at 3:15 p.m. A temporary protection order was issued, and Ankney was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Sentenced were: Matthew Kominek, 49, Erie, Mich., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine.
Lawrence Marowelli, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
