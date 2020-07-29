Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct;

Forfeiting bonds: Charles Harris, 25, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($150), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).

Sentenced: Carlos Harris, 21, Napoleon, violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180-days jail suspended; Pam Layman, Napoleon, failure to control a dog, $75 fine; Jessica English, 33, 636 Summit St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kathy Lane, 54, 636 Summit St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joe Jackson II, 28, 510 Ralston Ave., aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 5 days jail.

Brendan Broadwater, 26, 10745 Haller Road, resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 3 days jail; harassing a police dog, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Scott Healy, 30, 785 Village Lane, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; driving under suspension, fictitious plates, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Ross Wellman, 21, 1707 Buckskin Road, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 5 days jail; resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 5 days jail.

