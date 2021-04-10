Defiance Municipal Court

William Shafer, 61, appeared on a protection order violation. Shafer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound  over to common pleas court.

Courtney Ankney, 23, appeared on a possession of drugs charge, a third-degree felony. Ankney waived the right to a prelimianry hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Michael Kelley, 42, Ney, appeared on a pair of domestic violence charges, each a fourth-degree felony and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing. Kelley waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Andrew Snyder, 30, Toledo, appeared on a third-degree felony charge of possession of drugs. Snyder waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Trevor Zimmer, 30, West Unity, appeared on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. Zimmer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Sarah Farley, 39, Butler, Ind., criminal trespassing; Tonia Woods, 40, Edgerton, driving under suspension; Courtney Ankney, 23, driving under suspension, red light; Jeffery Ullinskey, 60, 360 E. Rosewood, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Dehlia Garza, 22, Toledo, possession of marijuana; Natalie McCoy, 32, 763 Harrison Ave., OVI-1, speed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, driving under suspension.

Dismissed without costs: Aurora Moreno, 23, 631 Moss St., driving under suspension, speed.

Forfeiting bonds: Dylan Davis, 18, 1756 Ginter Road, durg paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Michael Mansfield, 39, 308 Ralston Ave., drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Christopher Ledford, 24, Toledo, drug paraphernalia ($250); Jason Calhoun, 44, 26150 Hoffman Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Raquel Gomez Garcia, Paulding, failure to confine a dog ($125)

Sentenced: Mark Riebesehl, 33, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Charlie Adamson, 47, Murphy Texas, possession of drug instruments, $250 fine, 2-days jail; Sadie Turpening, 32, 405 Northfield, assault, $100 fine, 2-days jail; David Weber, 59, 83 Lake St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dominic Simon, 23, Payne, violation of a protection order, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended; Ruben Knapp, 40, Bryan, domestic violence, $100 fine, 5-days jail; Kenai Jordan, 22, Buffalo, NY, no operator's license, $100 fine;

Joshua Slusser, 21, Shelbyville, OVi-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; speed, $55 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine

Tara Osley, 33, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3-days jail; speed, $55 fine.

Christopher Smith, 49, 304 Northfield, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed; signal violation, dismissed.

John Myers, 40, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft, dismissed; dissemination, $250 fine, 60-days jail suspended.

Diane Rowland, 60, Bryan, OVI-1, 4375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension, violation of marked lanes, 425 fine.

