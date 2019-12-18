• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Quinn Kalessis, 19, 1855 E. Second St., was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice on a U.S. Army warrant for desertion. He waived extradition to the Department of the Army and will be released to those authorities.

Pre-trial hearing set: Jonathan Delarber, 34, Hamler, two counts of telecommunications harassment; Timothy Oehler, 51, 1704 E. Second St., telecommunications harassment; Dillon Freed, 25, 1421 Ralston Ave., driving under suspension; Sarah Harvey, 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., speed; John Hannon, 24, 304 Gray St., OVI second offense, driving under suspension; Zachary Jimenez, 27, 611 Euclid St., disorderly conduct; Christine Shover, 49, 1130 Ayersville Ave., aggravated menacing, criminal damaging; Brandi Mansfield, 37, 724 Pierce St., theft;

Forfeiting bonds: Phillip Wagner, 23, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $125; Owen Leever, 20, Cecil, failure to carry a license, $150; Mitchell Osting, 54, 24274 Nagel Road, taking greater than two deer, $182.

Narinder Hehar, 43, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, violation of marked lanes, $125; distracted driving, $100.

Sekula Zbigniew, 62, Oakville, Ontario, Canada, violation of marked lanes, $125; distracted driving, $100.

Sentenced: Kyle Crase, 30, 214 Auglaize St., violation of marked lanes, costs only; Bobby Garcia, 42, 709 Elbert St., assured clear distance, $25 fine; Karlee Wright, 22, Hicksville, possession of marijuana/drug abuse, $150 fine;

Joshua Evans, 38, 530 Degler St., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine;

Dylan Ebersole, 18, Bryan, OVI, $375 fine, five days jail, one year license suspension; speed, $50 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, costs only; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

