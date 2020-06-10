Defiance Municipal Court
Jamie Gares, 56, Hicksville, appeared on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Gares waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., violation of a temporary protection order; Michael Laplume, 22, 1040 Wilhelm St., OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Destiny Bartley, 20, Holgate, possession of marijuana; Douglas Linebrink, 39, 317 Northfield Ave, OVI-2, lanes of travel, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs; Nelson Shipley, 61, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension; Justice Kramer, 18, 1714 Cimarron Lane, domestic violence, criminal damaging; Brittany Moore, 30, 938 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; Chandler Bigger, 21, 06325 Ohio 15, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Emily Keefe, 22, 530 Degler St., OVI, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, criminal damaging, domestic violence; Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo, aggravated menacing; Raymond Prescott, 26, Hicksville, assault; Skyler Thompson, 29, Mark Center, no valid operator's license; Jessica Bartley, 29, Holgate, OVI, driving under suspension, one headlight; Sarah Dombroff, 38, 881 Circle Drive, OVI-2, right half of the roadway; Ruben Garcia, 67, Napoleon, public indecency; Nichole Jackson, 41, 518 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; Amy Bach, 47, Lima, driving under suspension, failure to register/expired plates; Janet Zartman Hall, 49, telecommunications harassment.
Forfeiting bonds: Alena Brooks, 20, 429 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($145); Heath Greiner, 42, 15385 Power Dam Road, no fishing license ($150); James Johnson, 49, McArthur, disorderly conduct ($161); Alisa Bowman, 31, 717 W. First St., animal at large ($134); Christian Chavez, 23, 817 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159).
Sentenced: Suzette Lavon, 52, 1404 Timberlane Drive, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail, shoplifters' alternative course; Chad Bauer, 20, Indianapolis, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Cindy Fitzpatrick, 50, 1119 S. Clinton St., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; Jasmine Double, 18, Fort Wayne, domestic violence/menacing, $100 fine, 2 days jail; David Piasecki, 49, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Sandra Wagner, 64, 1941 Buckingham Court, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Beverly Phillips, 62, 07640 Ohio 15, prohibited companion animals, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended, no companion animals for 5 years; Alyssa Camarillo, 25, 700 Kiser Road, theft, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Robert Horns, 59, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Anthony Nash, 28, 729 Harrison Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Yolanda Anderson, 40, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kyle Crase, 31, 214 Auglaze St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; John Daughney, 41, Paulding, disorderly conduct, no fine; Robert Sanchez Jr., 43, 1501 E. Second St., open container, $50 fine; Myrtle Emmerich, 38, Holgate, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Carol Tressler, 58, 1983 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Cyan Cox, 20, Montpelier, no operator's license, $100 fine suspended; underage person, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, no fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, no fine; open container, no fine.
Kim Fitch Jr., 28, Napoleon, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); driving under suspension, failure to control, dismissed.
Orlando Robles, 25, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.