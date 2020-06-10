Defiance Municipal Court

Jamie Gares, 56, Hicksville, appeared on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Gares waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., violation of a temporary protection order; Michael Laplume, 22, 1040 Wilhelm St., OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Destiny Bartley, 20, Holgate, possession of marijuana; Douglas Linebrink, 39, 317 Northfield Ave, OVI-2, lanes of travel, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs; Nelson Shipley,  61, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension; Justice Kramer, 18, 1714 Cimarron Lane, domestic violence, criminal damaging; Brittany Moore, 30, 938 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; Chandler Bigger, 21, 06325 Ohio 15, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Emily Keefe, 22, 530 Degler St., OVI, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, criminal damaging, domestic violence; Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo, aggravated menacing; Raymond Prescott, 26, Hicksville, assault; Skyler Thompson, 29, Mark Center, no valid operator's license; Jessica Bartley, 29, Holgate, OVI, driving under suspension, one headlight; Sarah Dombroff, 38, 881 Circle Drive, OVI-2, right half of the roadway; Ruben Garcia, 67, Napoleon, public indecency; Nichole Jackson, 41, 518 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; Amy Bach, 47, Lima, driving under suspension, failure to register/expired plates; Janet Zartman Hall, 49, telecommunications harassment.

Forfeiting bonds: Alena Brooks, 20, 429 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($145); Heath Greiner, 42, 15385 Power Dam Road, no fishing license ($150); James Johnson, 49, McArthur, disorderly conduct ($161); Alisa Bowman, 31, 717 W. First St., animal at large ($134); Christian Chavez, 23, 817 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159).

Sentenced: Suzette Lavon, 52, 1404 Timberlane Drive, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail, shoplifters' alternative course; Chad Bauer, 20, Indianapolis, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Cindy Fitzpatrick, 50, 1119 S. Clinton St., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; Jasmine Double, 18, Fort Wayne, domestic violence/menacing, $100 fine, 2 days jail; David Piasecki, 49, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Sandra Wagner, 64, 1941 Buckingham Court, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Beverly Phillips, 62, 07640 Ohio 15, prohibited companion animals, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended, no companion animals for 5 years; Alyssa Camarillo, 25, 700 Kiser Road, theft, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Robert Horns, 59, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Anthony Nash, 28, 729 Harrison Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Yolanda Anderson, 40, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kyle Crase, 31, 214 Auglaze St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; John Daughney, 41, Paulding, disorderly conduct, no fine; Robert Sanchez Jr., 43, 1501 E. Second St., open container, $50 fine; Myrtle Emmerich, 38, Holgate, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course);  Carol Tressler, 58, 1983 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Cyan Cox, 20, Montpelier, no operator's license, $100 fine suspended; underage person, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, no fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, no fine; open container, no fine.

Kim Fitch Jr., 28, Napoleon, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); driving under suspension, failure to control, dismissed.

Orlando Robles, 25, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

