Defiance Municipal Court
Gregory Goller, 53, 8548 Trinity Road, appeared via video on arraignment for the charge of endangering children, a second-degree felony. The case was continued until Friday. Bond was set at $200,000 with 10% allowed.
Jonathan Maxwell, 35, address unavailable, appeared via video on the charge of failure to register, a third-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was transferred to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Billy Evans, 37, 500 Clinton St., appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of obstructing.
Pre-trial hearings set: Amanda Collins, 38, Albion, Mich., no operator license, expired plates, headlights, possession of drugs.
Bonds forfeited: Cade Mansfield, 28, 28457 Blanchard Road, failure to confine dog ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Sentenced: Christopher Baird, 36, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $50 fine, destroy contraband.
James Smith, 304 Northfield Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, assessment for alcohol abuse; no operator license, turn signal violation, both dismissed.
James Bradford, 58, 8709 Ashbacher Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/84 days suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; continuous line/lanes, dismissed.
Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Drive, obstructing, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; Gage Goins, 20, Bryan, underage person, $100 fine
