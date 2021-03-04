Defiance Municipal Court

Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, appeared on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Muzy waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Angela Pearson, 30, Harrison, Mich., appeared on a possession of methamphetamine charge, a fifth-degree felony. Pearson waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Luciano Zepeda, 28, 1022 Ottawa Ave., appeared on a possession of drugs charge, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of conceal carry weapon, driving under suspension, and fictitious plates. Zepeda waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony case was bound over to common pleas court. The misdemeanor charges were transferred to common pleas with the felony charge.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Raynaldo Garcia, 46, Deshler, domestic violence; Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, two counts driving under suspension, expired plates; Paul Ramirez, 44, 514 Rulf St., violation of a protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Brittany Sebastian,  29, Antwerp, domestic violence; Theresa Speelman, 52, 07182 Adams Ridge Road, domestic violence; Donovan Hurt, 35, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana; Sara Moore, 28, 1037 Madison Ave., criminal trespassing; Zackary Dooley, 32, Coldwater, Mich., endangering children, disorderly conduct; Phillip Heilman, 55, 923 Asa St., no operator's license; Cade Mansfield, 27, 28457 Blanchard Road, OVI-3, failure to control; Anthony McAvoy, 35, Napoleon, no operator's license; Anthony Perez, 27, 06909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Jacob Shirkey, 22, 4305 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd., failure to confine a dog ($152), failure to confine a dog ($55); Ashley Martin, 21, 15608 Ohio 66, drug paraphernalia ($259); Jackson Atkinson, 22, 700 Jefferson Ave., open container ($259).

Dismissed: Steven Wachtman, 64, 1695 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct.

Sentenced: Kaitlyn Salay Garcia, 18, 947 S. Clinton St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Alexis Stewart, 27, 616 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Juanita Herrera, 55, 2220 Riviera Road, no operator's license, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Travis Schoenitz, 31, 616 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jenna Jones, 34, 03941 Wieland Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Cindy Paxton, 53, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Eduardo Gonzales, 68, 951 Wilhelm St., possession of marijuana, dismissed; reckless operation, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), six-month license suspension; continuous line/lane, dismissed.

Joshua Wachtman, 42, 403 Seneca St., possession of marijuana, dismissed; reckless operation, $250 fine, 3 days jail; six-month license suspension; squealing tires, dismissed.

Michael Bonner II, 48, Bedford, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; speed, dismissed.

Ana Corneiller, 24, 548 Pontiac Drive, physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; open container, $150 fine.

Matthew Carlisle, 289, 1813 Wildwood Drive, assault, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, $829 restitution; criminal damaging, $250 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended.

Grabiel Deleon, 28, 304 Hilton St., no operator's license, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.

Jason Hutchinson Jr., 21, 881 Circle Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $85 fine.

