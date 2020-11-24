Defiance Municipal Court

Kelly Bany, 43, 14978 Dohoney Road, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. Bany waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was modified to $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a second-degree felony; and a third-degree weapons charge. Badillo waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Joshua Wachtman, 42, 403 Seneca St., possession of marijuana, OVI, squealing tires; Jason Cessna, 47, Napoleon, OVI, improper turn at an intersection; Isaac Miller, 36, 2219 Bowman Road, OVI-2; John Seinkner, 61, 1699 Crestwood Drive, OVI-2, speed; Trever Rosene, 23, Wauseon, OVI, possession of marijuana; Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, theft, criminal trespassing, driving under suspension; Joshua Barnwell, 33, 426 W. High St., domestic violence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Phillip Miller, 38, 1481 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; William Grant, 48, Bryan, theft; Nicole Jackson, 33, Bryan, theft; Derrick Haslip, 34, Hicksville, obstructing, disorderly conduct.

Sentenced: Terrion Johnson, 28, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $150 fine suspended; Joel Malone, 47, 827 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Craig Brickel, 52, 224 Westfield Ave., failure to confine a dog, $150 fine suspended; Brandon Bird, 26, 1567 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Mary Hoeffel, 88, 1830 Wood Cree Court, failure to yield the right of way, $25 fine; Crystal Rodriguez, 34, 534 Degler St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Stephanie Wirick, 27, Bryan, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Brandon Beckford, 19, West Palm Beach, Fla., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension.

Jeffery Larkin, 60, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., no operator's license, $75 fine; unlawful plates, no fine.

Andrew McMahan, 45, 1027 Madison Ave., violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 2 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.

