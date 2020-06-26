Defiance Municipal Court
Pamela Carroll, 52, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave. appeared for a Rule 4 Hearing. Carroll signed an inter-county transportation waiver and was made available for release to Fulton County/Eastern District for a warrant.
Justice Kramer, 19, 1714 Cimarron Lane, on charges of disruption of service, (fourth-degree felony), robbery (second-degree felony), aggravated burglary (a first-degree felony) burglary (second-degree felony), domestic violence (misdemeanor), criminal damaging (misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (misdemeanor). Kramer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bonds of $5,000 for the disruption of service and $500,000 for the robbery charge were set to continue.
Set for pre-trial hearings: James Fisher, 26, Ney, assault; Joran Gonzales, 30, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., domestic violence; Roberto Martinez, 35, 799 Richland Ave., failure to confine a dog.
Sentenced: Andrew Coble, 27, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Rafael Moreno, 18, 631 Moss St., cruelty to animals, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no companion animals for five years; Mark Zinser, 54, 18108 Switzer Road, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; Nicholas Frasier, 35, Bryan, parking on the road, $25 fine; Jonathan Wonderly, 34, 13505 Ohio 15, resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Courtney Smith, 29, 1221 Ayersville Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, 3 days jail; Amanda Fredrick, 42, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft, $100 fine, 5 days jail.
Justin Alvarado, 26, Napoleon, obstructing official business, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended.
Faith Macedonia, 19, Spencerville, assault, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; assault, dismissed.
Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, domestic violence, $100 fine, 19 days jail; assault, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.
Miguel Mejia Yatt, 34, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Nicole Stewart, 40, Bryan, no operator's license, $100 fine; no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine; open container, no fine.
Brittany Ellis, 23, 17714 County Road 424, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.