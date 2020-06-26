Defiance Municipal Court

Pamela Carroll, 52, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave. appeared for a Rule 4 Hearing. Carroll signed an inter-county transportation waiver and was made available for release to Fulton County/Eastern District for a warrant.

Justice Kramer, 19, 1714 Cimarron Lane, on charges of disruption of service, (fourth-degree felony), robbery (second-degree felony), aggravated burglary (a first-degree felony) burglary (second-degree felony), domestic violence (misdemeanor), criminal damaging (misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (misdemeanor). Kramer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bonds of $5,000 for the disruption of service and $500,000 for the robbery charge were set to continue.

Set for pre-trial hearings: James Fisher, 26, Ney, assault; Joran Gonzales, 30, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., domestic violence; Roberto Martinez, 35, 799 Richland Ave., failure to confine a dog.

Sentenced: Andrew Coble, 27, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Rafael Moreno, 18, 631 Moss St., cruelty to animals, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no companion animals for five years; Mark Zinser, 54, 18108 Switzer Road, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; Nicholas Frasier, 35, Bryan, parking on the road, $25 fine; Jonathan Wonderly, 34, 13505 Ohio 15, resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Courtney Smith, 29, 1221 Ayersville Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, 3 days jail; Amanda Fredrick, 42, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft, $100 fine, 5 days jail.

Justin Alvarado, 26, Napoleon, obstructing official business, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended.

Faith Macedonia, 19, Spencerville, assault, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; assault, dismissed.

Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, domestic violence, $100 fine, 19 days jail; assault, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.

Miguel Mejia Yatt, 34, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Nicole Stewart, 40, Bryan, no operator's license, $100 fine; no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine; open container, no fine.

Brittany Ellis, 23, 17714 County Road 424, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.

