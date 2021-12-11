Defiance Municipal Court

Charles Harris III, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, appeared via video for arraignment on the charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The cases were continued until Friday. Bond of $150,000 with 10% allowed was set on the abduction charge.

Pre-trial hearings set: Salah Edwards, 20, 116 East St., assault; Larena McCloud, 50, 1507 Mustang Drive, aggravated menacing; Terrale Smith, 30, 204 Osceola Ave., driving under suspension; Holly Rutherford, 36, 914 Warren St., theft/Meijer.

Bonds forfeited: David Flores, 51, Holgate, disorderly conduct ($159); Lindsay Lockard, 48, 44 E. Weisheimer Road, disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Christopher Oney Monserrate, 23, Hicksville, temporary permit, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine;

Saul Hernandez Gomez, 25, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; no operator license, equipment regulations, both dismissed.

Donna Miller, 51, Oakwood, OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, two-year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment, vehicle forfeited to arresting agency; fictitious registration, no safety belt, expired plates, all dismissed.

Jacob Garcia, 20, Fort Wayne, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Allyson Pogue, 20, Hicksville, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/179 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for two years; Dillon Freed, 27, Hicksville, criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with Clinton Circle Apartments for two years; criminal trespass, dismissed. Jackie McCoy, 35, 635 Emmet St., domestic violence, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for one year, assessment for women who use force; Shanda Bullinger, 43, Paulding, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off premises of Walmart for two years, complete shoplifters alternative course; Charles Harris III, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, no child restraints, $25 fine; Kayla Kurtz, 28, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $150 fine; Terrale Smith, 30, 204 Osceola Ave., no tail lights, costs only; Shannon Taylor, 41, 15010 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

