• Court Results

Defiance Municipal

Chase Richards, 28, Fort Wayne, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; no operator's license, a misdemeanor; and no tail lights, a misdemeanor. His cases were bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court.

Cases set for pretrial: Michael Hernandez, 57, 935 Jefferson Ave., criminal mischief, disorderly conduct (two counts); Christopher Hoellrich, 20, 21701 Timbercrest Drive, driving under suspension; Donovan Ray Jr., 21, 1876 Maumee Drive, OVI, slow speed; Thomas Reed, 48, New London, Ohio, OVI, no headlights; Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., theft; Brandon Grunden, 18, 516 Hopkins Street, underage consumption.

Forfeiting bonds: Shawn Reddin, 31, Sherwood, two counts failure to confine dog, $125 first count, $55 second count.

Sentenced: Amanda Woodward, 36, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kimberly Williamson, 53, 304 Gray St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; William Roehrs, 49, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Counts, 41, Alvordton, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Miranda, 35, 35 Main St., disorderly conduct.

Ma Del Villafana-Caballero, 54, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; improper starting/backing, $25 fine.

Kevin Rice Jr., 37, Hicksville, open container, $150 fine; expired operator's license, costs only; careless starting/backing, costs only.

