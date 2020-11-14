Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Jose Avelares, 24, Wauseon, driving under suspension, speed; Thomas Ridenbaugh, 46, Walhonding, passing a public safety vehicle; Daniel Solis, 22, 700 Summit St., driving under suspension; Justin White, 31, Maybee, OVI, violation of marked lanes, no safety belt.

Casey Kaiser, 29, 18057 County Road 424, failure to control; Amy Bohn, 35, 12886 Dohoney Road, OVI, assured cleared distance; Sherri Dalton, 46, 09020 Christy Road, cruelty to a companion animal; Phillip Miller, 38, 1481 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension.

Ramona Myers, 47, Mark Center, driving under suspension, criminal trespassing; Trevor Gallant, 31, Bryan, obstructing, possession of drug instruments; Harold Steinmetz, 51, Bryan, domestic violence; Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, theft; Dean Gomez, 32, 937 Warren St., driving temporary permit.

Hope Heichel, 31, 1523 S. Clinton St., assured clear distance; Joel Malone, 47, 827 Washington Ave., driving under suspension; Amanda Woodward, 38, 620 Agnes St., theft.

Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, theft; Derek Brown, 37, Payne, no operator’s license; Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, OVI, turn-signal violation, possession of marijuana.

Forfeiting bonds: Dustin Doan, 28, 752 Jackson Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Sheila Doan, 55, 752 Jackson Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Danielle Haley, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog ($175), failure to confine a dog ($105); Robert Mielke, 45, 839 Karnes Ave., failure to confine a dog ($150), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Chad Harvey, 42, Edgerton, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail; Austen Riter, 20, Bryan, violation of a temporary protection order; $250 fine, 1 day jail; William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 3 days jail; Corey Lewis, 38, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Taven Wilson, 25, 222 Jackson Ave., endangering children, $250 fine, 90 days jail; Michelle Thacker, 54, 210 Ruth Ann Drive, theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Kyle Eitniear, 35, 632 Ottawa Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail.

Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3 days jail; crossing the center line, dismissed.

Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 608 Dakota Place, violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; violation of a temporary protection order, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.

Fred Holdeman, 53, North Liberty, Ind., hit-skip, $250 fine, 1 day jail; assured clear distance, $25 fine.

Raymond Meza V, 31, 808 Jefferson Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), no lighted lights, dismissed.

Recommended for you

Load comments