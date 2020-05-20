Defiance Municipal Court

Jason Hughes, 43, Garrett, Ind., appeared on an OVI charge, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of failure to control and open container. Hughes waived the right to a preliminary hearing and all charges were transferred to common pleas court.

Carole Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St., appeared on felony assault (first-degree) and failure to comply (third-degree felony) charges, along with misdemeanor charges of OVI, expired operator's license, violation of marked lanes, following too closely, traffic control device and turn signal. Ysasaga waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $350,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Forfeiting bonds: Edwin Kimmel, 40, 26807 Behrens Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($200), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55); Bradley Spitnale, 62, 273 Oak Ridge Lane, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to confine a dog ($145).

Set for pre-trial hearings: Roel Raya Jr., 37, 1554 Terrawenda Drive, aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment, criminal damaging; Alec Murphy, 21, Continental, OVI, failure to control, no seat belt.

Sentenced: Kristina Hoffman, 42, 1810 Baltimore Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Lisa Hatton, 52, 631 Moss St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Richard Lopez Jr., 54, 613 Fourth St., noise, $100 fine suspended; Nathan Brown, 32, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Alexander Salaz, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Roger Gerlach, 43, 1557 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended.

Justin Hahn, 33, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; theft, 10 days jail, theft, $750 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; two counts of theft, dismissed.

James Bischoff, 24, 930 1/2 Wilhelm St., endangering children, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, dismissed.

