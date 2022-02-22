Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings set: Andrew Meyers, 34, Stryker, theft; Chelsey Young-Wallace, 31, Belleville, Mich., OVI, no operator's license, resisting arrest, open container, violation of marked lanes; Terence Williams II, 37, Toledo, OVI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, two counts driving under suspension, failure to register; Jennifer Bohn, 37, 1899 Maumee Drive, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, OVI, exhaust violation, no safety belt,
Forfeiting bonds: Tiffany Cameron, 35, 105 Seneca St., failure to confine a dog ($150).
Sentenced: James Samples, 30, 1939 E. Second St., no operator license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30; no plate light, costs only.
Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, costs only; Tristan Firstz, 49, Hammond, Ind., driving a commercial vehicle without obtaining a CDL, $100 fine; Curtis Otto, 41, 06909 Ohio 66, violating a protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180-day suspended sentence, no similar violation for two years; Richard Reinhart III, 28, 604 St. Paul St., resisting arrest, $750 fine suspended, 90 days jail; Larry Butcher, 43, 844 N. Clinton St., no operator license, $100 fine; Nicholas Colburn, 32, 429 Nicholas St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 suspended, no similar violation for two years.
