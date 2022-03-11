Defiance Municipal Court

Billy Evans, 38, 500 Clinton St., was arraigned on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $50,000 with 10% allowed.

Pre-trial hearings set: My Asia, 19, 701 N. Clinton St., theft; Desire Waldar, 20, 701 N. Clinton St., theft; Ashley Konoff, 36, Toledo, driving under suspension; Austin Davila, 29, 321 Sherwood Drive, driving under suspension; Jackie Porter, 46, 536 Haig St., assured clear distance; Jeremiah Bowers, 38, 1556 Terrawenda Drive, expired plates; Clinton Cramer, 32, 835 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, display plates; Jerry Tipton Jr., 59, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, driving under suspension; Corey Rodrigues, 45, driving under suspension, improper turn; Elias Hernandez, 41, 1550 Crystal Cove Court, physical control.

Bonds forfeited: Heather Farren, 18, Findlay, possession of marijuana ($259).

Sentenced: Renn Colin, 18, 50 Lakeview Drive, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail, $100 restitution to Walmart; Jonathan Hoover, 45, 24 College Place, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine; Craig Rau, 40, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., continuous lines/lanes, $25 fine; Michael Guillory, 43, 1023 Madison Ave., no operator license, $50 fine; Heather Shafer, 37, 14052 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $50.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments