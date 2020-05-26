Defiance Municipal Court

Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, appeared on a charge of pandering sexual-oriented matter, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. The case was continued and bond set at $35,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Jordan Hahn, 31, 520 Grover Ave, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 26, Kunkle, aggravated menacing; Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes; Brittney Benberry, 28, Indianapolis, driving under suspension; John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., theft; Adam Bauer, 35, 905 1/2 Latty St., driving under suspension, conceal carry weapon; Amanda Frederick, 42, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft.

Sentenced: Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 3 days jail; persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

