Defiance Municipal Court
Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, appeared on a charge of pandering sexual-oriented matter, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. The case was continued and bond set at $35,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Jordan Hahn, 31, 520 Grover Ave, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 26, Kunkle, aggravated menacing; Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes; Brittney Benberry, 28, Indianapolis, driving under suspension; John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., theft; Adam Bauer, 35, 905 1/2 Latty St., driving under suspension, conceal carry weapon; Amanda Frederick, 42, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft.
Sentenced: Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 3 days jail; persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.