• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court and his bond was modified to $25,000.

Manuel Santiago, 40, Bryan, appeared on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court and bond was to continue at $150,000.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Jennifer Philquist, 24, Defiance, domestic violence, child endangering; Sarah Farley, 37, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Nicholas Hitchcock, 43, Edgerton, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle.

Forfeiting bonds: Justen Beauprez, 36, 2012 Buckingham Court, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Daniel Farris, 50, 19490 Powers Road, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, one day jail; Hunter Huffman, 18, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody, $100 fine; Glenn Ward, 29, 926 Asa St., two counts of failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine per count; Devon Appel, 21, Edgerton, passing a school bus, $150 fine.

Dominic Joa, 21, Tiffin, three counts of driving under suspension, $250 fine for first count, $100 fine for second count, third count dismissed; two counts of unlawful plates, $100 fine for first count, second count dismissed; fictitious registration, dismissed.

Michael Lucas, 56, 09166 Christy Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.

Bryce Robinson, 23, Toledo, two counts of driving under suspension, $100 fine per count; speeding, $40 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; failure to display plates, costs only.

