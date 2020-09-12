Defiance Municipal Court

Jeremiah Fauver, 35, Hicksville appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Fauver waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Shawn Merz, 49, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of being in violation of a temporary protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Merz waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Adam Wright, 22, Cloverdale, appeared on a third-degree felony charge of fleeing/eluding and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, and display of plates. Wright waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony case was bound over to common pleas court with a bond of $10,000 set to continue. The two misdemeanor charges were transferred to common pleas with the felony charge

Set for pre-trial hearings: Michael Bonner, 22, Toledo, criminal damaging, resisting arrest; Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., domestic violence, bond set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Shawn Merz, 49, Napoleon, failure to control; Jonathan Wells, 47, Hicksville, possession of drug instrument, driving under suspension, driving under suspension; Andrew Bidwell, 57, zoning violation; Fred Holdeman, 53, North Liberty, hit/skip, assured cleared distance; Travis Schoenitz, 30, 616 Hopkins St., OVI.

Forfeiting bonds: Williams Goeltzenleuchter, 43, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine  dog ($55); Chritstina Biggs, 32, 1034 Madison Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($150), failure to control a dog ($55).

Dismissed: Shawn Merz, 49, Napoleon, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.

Sentenced: Patrick Brennan, 61, 10686 Haller Road, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 46, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., failure to yield while turning left, $25 fine; Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Veronica Aguilar, 34, 1124 Perry St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Sherri Dalton, 46, 9020 Christy Road, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, no fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Juan Martinez III, 18, 911 Indian Bridge Lane, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.

William Evans, 18, Citra, OVI, $375 fine, one-year license suspension, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); headlight violation, no fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.

Sarah Dombroff, 38, 881 Circle Drive, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10-days jail, one-year license suspension; right half of roadway, dismissed.

Carlos Ramirez Sr., 55, 1000 Sunday St., disorderly conduct, dismissed; OVI-3, $850 fine, 30-days jail, two-year license suspension, vehicle forfeited; driving under suspension, dismissed.

