Dustin Altman, 33, 713 Alton Ave., appeared on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The case was continued until Wednesday and bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Set for pretrial: Ashley Gaebler, 31, Deshler, domestic violence; Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 34, 9053 Christy Road, protection order violation; Kevin McCoy, 40, Bryan, falsification; Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., leaving the scene, care start/backing, failure to register, expired plates; Brenden Parker, 20, 1575 Westgate Drive, assault; Christopher Davis, 43, 1728 Sunshine Lane, two counts OVI, no tail lights, exhaust violation; Trisha Kitchenmaster-Melioli, 36, 765 Kentner St., OVI, turn signal violation, tinted windows; Siara Solis, 23, 225 Prospect St., OVI, turn signal violation; Jeffrey Bell, 31, Napoleon, dissemination of another’s image; Eric Lee, Jr., 23, 700 Ralston Ave., resisting arrest, aggravated burglary; Ilias Kalessis, 21, 424 Myers St., disorderly conduct; Celest Cluckey, 27, 1777 S. Clinton St., three counts of theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Henri Morin, 68, Quebec, highway use tax violation ($155); Jewell Parcher, 29, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159); Jack Peters, 1507 Mustang Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159).

Sentenced: Derek Wagner, 39, 2003 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 dismissed, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, substance abuse assessment; Alicia Fee, 33, 632 Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Roger Starr, 38, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Nikolas Byes, 26, Rochester, Ind., unsafe vehicle, $25 fine; Clarisa Brown, 34, 102 East Second St., no safety belt; Romeo Lawrence, 20, St. Marys, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Melanie Berry, 21, 804 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Destiny Hostetter, 26, 1030 Harrison Ave., failure to confine dog, $25 fine.

Eric Polzin-Demecs, 21, Sylvania, OVI, $650 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, $50 fine; headlights, costs only.

Daniel Rubio, 29, 615 Dakota St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/164 days suspended, treatment as arranged by probation; protection order violation, dismissed.

Jonathan Shaffer, 37, 1936 Edgewood Ave., domestic violence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/176 days, batterer’s intervention program; protection order violation, dismissed.

Ernest Hall, 58, Lima, drug abuse, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Tyler Edgar, 25, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; no operator license, $250 fine suspended; license plate light, costs only.

John Kanniard, age and address unavailable, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, costs only.

