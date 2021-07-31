Defiance Municipal Court
James Elkins, 32, 5105 Havenwood Drive, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. Elkins waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Cassandra Johnson, 27, Hudson, Mich., appeared on a second-degree felony charge of trafficking drugs. Johnson waived the right to a preliminary hearing. Johnson also appeared on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Those charges were transferred to common pleas court along with the felony charge.
Craig Schwartz, 50, Cement City, Mich., appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a second-degree felony. Schwartz waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Schwartz also appeared on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, OVI-1 and violation of marked lanes. The misdemeanor charges were transferred to common pleas court with the felony charge.
Billie Downs, 46, Edgerton, appeared on a burglary charge, a third-degree felony. Downs waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was modified to $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Herbert Lovell, 56, 1983 Jefferson Ave., menacing by stalking, two counts of criminal damaging; Derrek Sharp, 31, Sherwood, three counts of driving under suspension, fictitious registration, speed; Kristin Beatty, 33, 700 Kisner Road, OVI-1, speed; Matthew Fedderke, 40, 2026 Christy Road, driving under suspension, failure to control, wrong plates; Christian Friesner, 27, 802 Holgate Ave., OVI-2, OVI, speed, illegal use of paraphernalia, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Daniel Sopko, 34, Fishers, Ind., speed, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of marijuana; Jeffrey Deblaere Jr., 30, 624 Summit St., confining a vicious dog; Everett Dickerson, 61, 26365 Defiance Putnam County Line Road, violation of a temporary protection order; Jimmy Hernandez, 62, 852 S. Clinton St., domestic violence; Jeffery Snyder, 55, 1024 Harrison Ave., obstructing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jacob Powell, 27, Melrose, domestic violence; Manessa Gamble, 29, 5105 Havenwood Drive, turn signal violation; Charles Thompson, 29, Paulding, three counts driving under suspension, expired plates, speed, wrong plates, failure to control; Javier Estrada, 39, 2002 Baltimore St., OVI-1, driving under suspension, speed, open container; Dylan Gibson, 23, Hicksville, OVI-2; Edwin Kimmel III, 41, 26807 Behrens Road, falsification; Danny Ordway, 68 24211 Defiance Paulding County Line Road, failure to confine a dog; Nathan Phillips, 70, 226 W. River Drive, discharging fireworks; Ryan Kinder, 31, 21062 Powers Road, actions prohibited; Melody Seals, 18, 117 Jefferson Ave., two counts of failure to confine a dog.
Forfeiting bonds: Joshua Gray, 30, Bryan, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55); Roger Herrett, 89, 205 Maywinn, failure to confine a dog ($125); Korene Holifield, 57, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog ($150).
Sentenced: Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended; Liza Carpenter, 21, Mark Center, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Terrale Smith, 29, 204 Osceola Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kelsey Ball, 21, 18692 Ohio 111, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Katie Westrick, 58, 1696 Durango Drive, attempt to commit an offense, $100 fine, 2-days jail; attempt to commit an offense, $100 fine, two days jail.
Christopher Kizer, 31, 1505 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Junior Gomez Cruz, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator's license, $100 fine; prohibited left turn, $25 fine.
Larry Crabtree, 28, Bryan, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Amanda Muniz, 38, 534 Degler St., no operator's license, dismissed; care starting/backing, $25 fine.
Jacqueline McMillen, 329 Aspen Terrace, driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.
Timothy Shindler, 56, 08701 Christy Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
