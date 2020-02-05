• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Jon Lindsey,30, Indianapolis, appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice, violation of a temporary protection order, speed and no safety belt. Lindsey waived extradition to Marion County, Ind., and immediately was made available for release to authorities in Indiana.
Brandon Plummer, 31, 811 Dolan St., appeared on charges of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. Plummer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Bobby Burnett, 25, Paulding, carrying a conceald weapon, possession of drug instruments, obstructing official business, bond set at $1,000; Richard Justice Jr., 35, Hicksville, violation of a temporary protection order; Hailee Price, 23, Hicksville, obstructing official business; Terry Jackson Grabner, 20, Roanoke, Ind., OVI, driving under suspension, speed; Amy Bach, 47, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, failure to register; George Mack, 31, 07640 Ohio 66, driving under suspension; Andrew Schiavone, 23, Whitehouse, driving under suspension, speed; James Cooper, 55, Oakwood, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, expired plates; Christina Soto, 41, 1371 Moll St., failure to confine a dog; Dyllan Rosebrock, 29, 06115 Evansport Road, domestic violence; Jeremy Weber, 37, Edgerton, domestic violence; Brandi Owens, 27, Payne, driving under suspension; Terry Hood, 40, Cambridge, Mich., driving under suspension; Steve Brown, 51, Sherwood, driving under suspension, fictitious plates.
Forfeiting bonds: Ashley Lamb, 36, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $125; Jenna Sheppard, 35, Sherwood, failure to apply for a dog license, $125.
Sentenced: Sarah Harvey, 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vehicle trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Ashlee Gray, 28, Hicksville, failure to control, no fine; Travis Kates, 32, Ney, driving under suspension, no fine; Joseph Fenter, 20, Bryan, expired plates, no fine; Matthew Ridgway, 37, Bryan, fictitious registration, no fine; Victoria Roehrig, 32, 1385 Ayersville Ave., passing a school bus, $50 fine; Joseph Fenter, 20, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, no fine; Alfred Montez, 49, 1726 Cross Creek Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, no fine; George Chuey, 40, 07640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, no fine; Lirjery Amador, 23, 1001 Riverside Ave., violation of marked lanes, distracted driving; Antonio Lopez, 31, Toledo, no child restraint.
Craig Koch, 47, 19469 Bostater Road, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Jeffrey Cesta, 29, Allen Park, Mich., possession of drugs, $150 fine; lanes of travel, $50 fine.
Austin Ellenberger, 29, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Hunter Ricketts, 21, Bryan, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
