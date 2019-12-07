Defiance Municipal Court

Edward Wall, 52, address unavailable, appeared for arraignment on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

Pre-trial hearing set: Anthony Twigg, 27, Swanton, complicity; Tyson Mavis, 34, 1601 State Service Road, physical control; Jon Hornish, 54, 2361 S. Clinton St., permit violation; Sergiy Melnychenko, 52, Philadelphia, Pa., speed; Benjimen Porter, 35, 30215 New Bavaria Road, driving under suspension; Adam Schornak, 20, Kokomo, Ind., speed; Quesada Yoany, 36, Tampa, Fla., traffic control device; Shaina Mitchell, 25, 530 Degler St., illegal distribution of tobacco.

Forfeiting bonds: Patricia Davis, 51, 415 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $125; Terry Soto, 41, 927 Harrison Ave., failure to register a dog, $150; Laurie Pierce, 35, 519 Grover Ave., failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.

Sentenced: Terri Altaffer, 26, Bryan, passing school bus, $250 fine; Robert Harvey, 40, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lisa Wiles, 61, 205 Jackson Ave., failure to register a vehicle, costs only; Katherine Lucas, 07640 Ohio 15, theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail served concurrently with Williams County Common Pleas Court, stay off premises of Kohl’s for two years; Savana Walker, 20, Toledo, solicitation, 60 days in jail; Roland Maxson, 34, 1702 Dakota Place, voyeurism, $100 fine, reporting probation and no contact with victim for three years, required registration as a tier one sex offender.

Lori Shambarger, 50, Napoleon, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; assured clear distance, $25 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Christopher Epple, 43, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., reckless operation (second offense) $250 fine, three days in jail; open container, $150 fine; speed, violation of marked lines, dismissed.

Jose Hernandez, 29, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.

Nicky Ramos, 41, Archbold, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.

