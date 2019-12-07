Defiance Municipal Court
Edward Wall, 52, address unavailable, appeared for arraignment on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pre-trial hearing set: Anthony Twigg, 27, Swanton, complicity; Tyson Mavis, 34, 1601 State Service Road, physical control; Jon Hornish, 54, 2361 S. Clinton St., permit violation; Sergiy Melnychenko, 52, Philadelphia, Pa., speed; Benjimen Porter, 35, 30215 New Bavaria Road, driving under suspension; Adam Schornak, 20, Kokomo, Ind., speed; Quesada Yoany, 36, Tampa, Fla., traffic control device; Shaina Mitchell, 25, 530 Degler St., illegal distribution of tobacco.
Forfeiting bonds: Patricia Davis, 51, 415 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $125; Terry Soto, 41, 927 Harrison Ave., failure to register a dog, $150; Laurie Pierce, 35, 519 Grover Ave., failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.
Sentenced: Terri Altaffer, 26, Bryan, passing school bus, $250 fine; Robert Harvey, 40, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lisa Wiles, 61, 205 Jackson Ave., failure to register a vehicle, costs only; Katherine Lucas, 07640 Ohio 15, theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail served concurrently with Williams County Common Pleas Court, stay off premises of Kohl’s for two years; Savana Walker, 20, Toledo, solicitation, 60 days in jail; Roland Maxson, 34, 1702 Dakota Place, voyeurism, $100 fine, reporting probation and no contact with victim for three years, required registration as a tier one sex offender.
Lori Shambarger, 50, Napoleon, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; assured clear distance, $25 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Christopher Epple, 43, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., reckless operation (second offense) $250 fine, three days in jail; open container, $150 fine; speed, violation of marked lines, dismissed.
Jose Hernandez, 29, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Nicky Ramos, 41, Archbold, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.