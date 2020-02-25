• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, appeared on charges of domestic violence. The case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond of$100,000 was set to continue, with a 10% cash allowance.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Justin Hahn, 33, no permanent address, theft; David Westfall, 41, Angola, Ind., OVI-2, driving under suspension, parking on the road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, open container; Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct.

Sentenced: Matthew Foldvary, 33, Oakwood, vehicular trespassing, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Dillon Freed, 25, 1421 Ralston Ave., driving under suspension, $---------------------; Todd Lane, 45, Ney, criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Cameron Moore, 22, 426 W. High St., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Billy Bump, 49, 1723 Cimarron Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dyllan Rosebrock, 29, West Unity, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Spencer Davis, 28, Van Wert, theft, $10 fine, 7 days jail; Nicole Buehrer, 27, 520 E. Second St., petty theft, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Anthony Teegardin, 19, 625 Wayne Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail.

Ryan Houtekamer, 36, 1112 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation while being passed, dismissed.

Steve Brown, 51, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious plates, $50 fine.

J.T. McCavit, 44, Montpelier, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 2 days jail; violation of temporary protection order, $250 fine, 1 day jail.

Kenneth Vickery, 24, 1725 Upton Ave., telecommunications harassment, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; persistent disorderly conduct, dismissed.

