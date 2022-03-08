Defiance Municipal Court
Troy Brown, 47, Hicksville, was arraigned on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Flora Epuna, 63, 2290 Baltimore Road, was arraigned on the charge of weapon under disability, a third-degree felony. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with the misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.
Pre-trial hearings set: Terence Williams, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension; Chelsea Roberson, 633 Ravine Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, OVI, tinted windows, driving under suspension, speed; David Coressel, 49, Paulding, domestic violence; Hannah Bowen, 34, 130 Wabash St., failure to confine dog, two counts violation of rabies quarantine, abandonment of animals; James Allen, 55, Oakwood, resist arrest, driving under suspension, fleeing and eluding; Humberto Perez, 21, 1305 Jackson Ave., assault; Zachary Moser, 21, 1447 S. Jackson Ave., theft; Jaden Hillis, 20, McClure, underage person; Catherine Knapp, 20, Hamler, underage consumption; Natalie Smith, 20, 534 Degler St., underage consumption; Brandy Embry, 40, 844 N. Clinton St., OVI, expired operator license; Britney Mack, 29, 752 Jackson Ave., domestic violence; Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, OVI, exhaust violation, no safety belt, driving under suspension, turn signal violation; Brittany Kendall, 22, Bryan, possession of drugs, driving under suspension, speed.
Bonds forfeited: Joseph Parcher, 36, 1057 Schultz St., failure to confine dog ($177); Kayla Baird, 34, Hicksville, failure to confine dog ($125); Dylan Meek, 20, possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: Kevin Lee, 44, Toledo, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, nine months license suspension, no similar violation for two years; driving under suspension, no safety belt, violation marked lanes, distracted driving, dismissed with costs.
David Vanderwarker, 23, Holgate, OVI, $625/$250 dismissed; 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspended, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; driving under suspension, no operator license, failure to control, dismissed with costs.
Dana Densmore III, 22, Whitehouse, $625 fine/$250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; headlights, no safety belt, dismissed with costs.
Arthur Bradford, 28, 2127 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, $50 fine; no safety belt, $50 fine; exhaust, costs only.
William Yates, 52, Bryan, drug/marijuana, $50 fine, contraband remanded to the custody of arresting agency; driving under suspension, $50 fine; no taillights, costs only.
Devrion Jones, 20, 1391 Ayersville Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no tail lights, window tint, both costs only.
Ruben Ybarra, 57, 533 Tiedeman Ave., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program; Jason Warner, 42, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Lou Edwards, 38, Wauseon, safety belt, $20 fine; Shane Starr, 25, Napoleon, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Jonathan Leatherman, 33, Oakwood, marked lanes, $100 fine in lieu of distracted driving course; James Sours III, 18, Harlan, Ind., unsafe vehicle, $50 fine; Octavio Delao, 29, Maumee, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Sharnell Hale, 29, Bryan, possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.