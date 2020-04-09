• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings: Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, domestic violence, OVI-1, hit-and-skip, no operator's license, fictitious registrations, failure to control.

Sentenced: Samantha Carnahan, 28, 302 Aspen Terrace, endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 1-day jail; no child restraint, dismissed; no child restraint, dismissed; OVI-2, $750 fine, 10-days jail, 1-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed; lanes of travel, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed.

Patsy Ankney, 32, 13519 Oris Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 1-day jail; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180-days jail suspended;

