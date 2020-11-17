Defiance Municipal Court
William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. McKinley waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $150,000 is set to continue with a 10% cash allowance. A misdemeanor charge of domestic violence was transferred to common pleas with the felony charge.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Holly Ortiz, 47, 2056 Buckingham Court, domestic violence, theft; Stacey Roberts, 29, Hicksville, endangering children; Toma Swiney, 36, 1722 Alpha Lane, OVI-1, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to control.
Sentenced: Hope Heichel, 31, 1523 S. Clinton St., assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Kileigh Pratt, 22, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed, $55 fine; driving under suspension, $500 fine; speed, $50 fine; drug paraphernlia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine;
Jose Lopez Santizo, 22, 914 Washington Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; improper starting/backing, $25 fine.
Brandon Howard, 36, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Alexander Henry, 20, 4333 E. Rolling Meadows, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail, distracted driving course; lanes of travel, $25 fine.
