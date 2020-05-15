Defiance Municipal Court
Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Harris waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Nathan Jewell, 31, Swanton, appeared on a charge of disrupting a public service, a fourth-degree felony. Jewell waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. The bond of $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Coy King, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI, failure to control, no seat belt; Arthur Bradford, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Sandra Lopez, 43, 1461 S. Jackson Ave., two counts driving under suspension; Elizabeth Moreno, 26, 631 Moss St., two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Whitney Rudder, 32, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Jeffrey Miller, 37, Ossian, OVI, drug paraphernalia; Gavin Becher, 28, 20640 Hammersmith Road, OVI, OVI-2, hit-and-skip, failure to control; Nicholle Griffith, 34, Columbus, driving under suspension, following too closely; Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes; William Rohrs, 21, Hicksville, dropping materials on the roadway; Isaac Sanchez-Rivera, 42, Sherwood, no operator's license, violation of marked lanes, speed; Shane Chestnut, 43, Fort Wayne, assault; Bart Housholder, 24, Napoleon, theft; Braden Ratliff, 19, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., furnishing false information; Mateo Xol Cucul, 54, Hicksville, no operator's license; Aldo Hernandez, 32, Edgerton, OVI, failure to control; Richard Cordle, 46, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Barbara Derossett-Moore, 56, Sherwood, OVI-2, driving under suspension; Gregory Diamente, 51, Bryan, wrongful entrustment; Chance Edwards, 18, Bryan, no operator's license; Bill Cain, 78, 4566 Carpenter Road, criminal trespassing; Faith Macedonia, 19, Spencerville, two counts of assault; Sherree Sanders, 61, 611 Gibson St., theft; Jack Harter, 26, 620 Seneca St., failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds: Brian Eitniear, 311 Aspen Terrace Drive, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Roberto Martinez, 35, 799 Richland St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Andrew Clement, 27, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($158); James Smith, 51, 304 Northfield Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Katina Ward, 43, 25046 Watson Road, disorderly conduct ($159).
Sentenced: Debra Joiner, 50, 221 Lancelot Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; Rodney Taquino, 52, 670 Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Michael McKenzie, 34, Howell, Mich., physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); Jessica Bartley, 29, Holgate, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Matthew Foldvary, 33, 1886 Redwood Drive, theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Brendan Rupp, 18, 236 Chelsea Drive, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Israel Garza, 19, 459 Pontiac Drive, public indecency, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Daniel Ramirez, 52, 1040 Harrison Ave., physical control, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Meggan Bashore, 35, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Hunter Betz, 18, Hicksville, underage consumption, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; Jenny Barham, 36, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Noah Arnett, 20, 817 Dolan St., reckless operation, $150 fine; Lois Moss, 34, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Johnny Rakes, 44, Van Wert, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Kiarra Hawn, 18, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Donald Laney, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Steven Barlow, 48, 1582 Westgate Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Christine Spencer, 36, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
Zachary Moser, 19, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no tail lights, no fine.
Jacob Hoag, 21, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine suspended.
Lake Brinkman, 21, Harrod, speed, $150 fine; reckless operation, no fine.
Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 County Road 14, driving under suspension, no fine; reckless operation, $100 fine.
Timothy Grahn, 41, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, dismissed; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail.
Megan Miller, 30, Montpelier, possession of criminal tools, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, theft, $500 fine suspended, 10 days jail; theft, criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Kohle Clellan, 21, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, $250 fine, 1 day jail; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Mark Barrett Sr., 51, 907 Dotterer St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; prohibited U-turn, no fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.
Matthew Corbin, 56, 1013 Harrison Ave., misconduct at an emergency, $50 fine, 1 day jail; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Matthew Randolf, 43, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; expired plates, dismissed.
Allen Kline, 30, Paulding, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; drug abuse, $150 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension.
Bradley Thompson, 45, 420 Highland St., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Sandra Lopez, 43, 1461 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Ryan Daniels, 21, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Jerry Mills, 28, Hicksville, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Elizabeth Lanum, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $75 fine.
Christopher Sturtevant, 19, Edgerton, speed, $50 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
James Wasson Jr., 48, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; no operator's license, $100 fine suspended; failure to control, $25 fine suspended; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.