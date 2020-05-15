Defiance Municipal Court

Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Harris waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Nathan Jewell, 31, Swanton, appeared on a charge of disrupting a public service, a fourth-degree felony. Jewell waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. The bond of $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Coy King, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI, failure to control, no seat belt; Arthur Bradford, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Sandra Lopez, 43, 1461 S. Jackson Ave., two counts driving under suspension; Elizabeth Moreno, 26, 631 Moss St., two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Whitney Rudder, 32, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Jeffrey Miller, 37, Ossian, OVI, drug paraphernalia; Gavin Becher, 28, 20640 Hammersmith Road, OVI, OVI-2, hit-and-skip, failure to control; Nicholle Griffith, 34, Columbus, driving under suspension, following too closely; Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes; William Rohrs, 21, Hicksville, dropping materials on the roadway; Isaac Sanchez-Rivera, 42, Sherwood, no operator's license, violation of marked lanes, speed; Shane Chestnut, 43, Fort Wayne, assault; Bart Housholder, 24, Napoleon, theft; Braden Ratliff, 19, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., furnishing false information; Mateo Xol Cucul, 54, Hicksville, no operator's license; Aldo Hernandez, 32, Edgerton, OVI, failure to control; Richard Cordle, 46, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Barbara Derossett-Moore, 56, Sherwood, OVI-2, driving under suspension; Gregory Diamente, 51, Bryan, wrongful entrustment; Chance Edwards, 18, Bryan, no operator's license; Bill Cain, 78, 4566 Carpenter Road, criminal trespassing; Faith Macedonia, 19, Spencerville, two counts of assault; Sherree Sanders, 61, 611 Gibson St., theft; Jack Harter, 26, 620 Seneca St., failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds: Brian Eitniear, 311 Aspen Terrace Drive, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Roberto Martinez, 35, 799 Richland St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Andrew Clement, 27, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($158); James Smith, 51, 304 Northfield Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Katina Ward, 43, 25046 Watson Road, disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Debra Joiner, 50, 221 Lancelot Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; Rodney Taquino, 52, 670 Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Michael McKenzie, 34, Howell, Mich., physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); Jessica Bartley, 29, Holgate, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Matthew Foldvary, 33, 1886 Redwood Drive, theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Brendan Rupp, 18, 236 Chelsea Drive, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Israel Garza, 19, 459 Pontiac Drive, public indecency, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Daniel Ramirez, 52, 1040 Harrison Ave., physical control, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Meggan Bashore, 35, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Hunter Betz, 18, Hicksville, underage consumption, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; Jenny Barham, 36, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Noah Arnett, 20, 817 Dolan St., reckless operation, $150 fine; Lois Moss, 34, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Johnny Rakes, 44, Van Wert, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Kiarra Hawn, 18, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Donald Laney, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Steven Barlow, 48, 1582 Westgate Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Christine Spencer, 36, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

Zachary Moser, 19, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no tail lights, no fine.

Jacob Hoag, 21, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine suspended.

Lake Brinkman, 21, Harrod, speed, $150 fine; reckless operation, no fine.

Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 County Road 14, driving under suspension, no fine; reckless operation, $100 fine.

Timothy Grahn, 41, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, dismissed; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail.

Megan Miller, 30, Montpelier, possession of criminal tools, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, theft, $500 fine suspended, 10 days jail; theft, criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Kohle Clellan, 21, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, $250 fine, 1 day jail; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Mark Barrett Sr., 51, 907 Dotterer St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; prohibited U-turn, no fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.

Matthew Corbin, 56, 1013 Harrison Ave., misconduct at an emergency, $50 fine, 1 day jail; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Matthew Randolf, 43, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; expired plates, dismissed.

Allen Kline, 30, Paulding, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; drug abuse, $150 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension.

Bradley Thompson, 45, 420 Highland St., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Sandra Lopez, 43, 1461 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.

Ryan Daniels, 21, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Jerry Mills, 28, Hicksville, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Elizabeth Lanum, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $75 fine.

Christopher Sturtevant, 19, Edgerton, speed, $50 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.

James Wasson Jr., 48, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; no operator's license, $100 fine suspended; failure to control, $25 fine suspended; possession of drugs, $150 fine.

Load comments