Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearing set: John Sinkowski, 47, Perrysburg, theft of gas, two counts driving under suspension, improper lane change, speed; San Har, 26, Fort Wayne, passing hazardous zone; Ryan Houtekamer, 36, 1112 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, passing violation; Thomas Stubli, 59, Bryan, speed, expired plates; Socorro Triana Reyes, 33, 903 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bond: Maury Sims, 69, 04731 Flickinger Road, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Troy Brown, 45, Hicksville, assault, $100 fine, two days jail; Henry Guardado, 26, 1503 Jackson Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; Michelle Suman, 52, 216 Catalina Drive, reckless operation, second offense, $250 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; Ryan Duma, 30, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Trinity Marshall, 19, New Bavaria, theft, costs only, two days jail; Cody Greene, 34, no permanent address, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Alicia Mudrack, 31, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jason Oney, 44, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, costs only; Ricky Bennett, 48, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Jenna Bishop, 28, 903 South Lane St., failure to stop for a school bus, $100 fine; Jessie King, 81, 1000 Ralston Ave., criminal damaging, costs only.

Raymond Stone, 19, Hicksville, reckless operation, $25 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine;

Nathan Schnipke, 29, Van Wert, hit-skip, found guilty, discharged without costs; failure to control, $100 fine; improper handling of a firearm, $250 fine.

Adam Mason, 21, 828 Karnes Ave., four counts of driving under suspension, $400 fine; fictitious plates, $50 fine; two counts of headlight violations, costs only.

Rafael Vasquez II, Hicksville, domestic violence, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $100 fine; domestic violence, $100 fine, 20 days jail.

Charles Ratchliff, 45, 1047 Ottawa Ave., obstructing, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $250 fine, one day jail.

