• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Preliminary hearing: Maurice Faries, 31, Bryan, domestic violence.
Pre-trial hearing: Ilias Kalessis, 18, 1855 E. Second St., sexual imposition; Christian Johnson, 23, Mark Center, OVI, speed, no safety belt.
Forfeiting bond: Heather Siders, 38, Ney, failure to confine a dog.
Sentenced: Brant Ward, 18, Napoleon, reckless operation (second violation), $250 fine, no similar violation for two years, three days jail; Troy Whitaker, 59, 2290 Baltimore Road, disorderly conduct, costs; Christian Johnson, 23, Mark Center, possession of drugs, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; Audry Butcher, 31, 844 N. Clinton St., two counts failure to apply for a dog license, $25 each; Michael Ramirez 26, 26479 Arena Ave., failure to confine a dog, FTA warrant; Elizabeth Schroeder, 45, 703 Stratton Ave., two counts of failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine each; two counts of failure to apply for dog license, disorderly conduct, four counts of cruelty to companion animals, dismissed; four counts of cruelty to companion animals, no similar violations for two years, no companion animals for five years.
Matthew Hahn Jr., 30, 107 Ridge St., possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband remanded to custody of arresting agency; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, turning violation, dismissed.
Damien Bell, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine.
Trae Burton, 32, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine; no child restraint, $30 fine.
Raphael White, 25, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Brooke Bechtol, 21, 664 Wayne Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.
Aaron Gonzales, 30, 416 Harrison Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.
Derek Zuver, 30, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine, no tail lights, $25 fine.
Christopher Campbell, 26, Holland, driving under suspension, $100 fine; left of center, $25 fine.
Douglas Commisso, 44, 01859 Christy Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Anthony Chancy, 21, 632 Martin Ave., compliance theft, $500 fine, two days jail, make restitution; Allison Jackson, 22, 632 Martin Ave., theft, $500 fine, two days jail, make restitution; Cloey Fohner, 19, Oakwood, drug abuse, $150 fine; Brandon Gibson, 32, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Andrew Coble, 26, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; driving under suspension/OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension, 30-day vehicle immobilization.
