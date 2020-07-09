Defiance Municipal Court
Stanley Ankney, 45, 29141 Steinmaier Road, appeared on two charges of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. Ankney waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $15,000 with 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Jonas Sherry, 35, 608 Sierra Way, appeared on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. Sherry waived the right to a preliminary hearing and both cases were transferred to common pleas court.
Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice on a warrant out of Allen County, Ind. Gonzales waived extradition to Allen County and was made immediately available for release to the authorities of Allen County.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, appeared on charges of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony. Smith waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $10,000.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Timothy Beatty, 35, Wauseon, aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment; Eric Harper, 52, 27706 Nagel Road, menacing by stalking; Damon Meriwether, 27, Fort Wayne, OVI, no seat belt, slow speed; Angelina Marroquin, 44, 419 Franklin St., OVI, expired plates, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Cody Adkins, 28, Paulding, theft, bond set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Nichole Kelley, 40, 17569 Ohio 18, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Bruce Krill, 66, Edgerton, domestic violence; Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., obstructing official business; Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., domestic violence; Jimmy Grubb, 49, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Jeffrey Koziol, 53, Jackson, Mich., no operator's license, speed; Zachery Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Darelle Celestine-White, 22, Wauseon, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; Timothy Gares, 23, 08701 Christy Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended; Pamela Graves, 39, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Christopher Speelman, 52, Paulding, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Wesley Hostettler, 26, 1033 Harrison Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Jennifer Howe, 46, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Natalie Babcock, 28, 596 St. Paul St., theft, $500 fine, 90 days jail; Roberto Martinez, 35, 799 Richland Ave., failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Richard Hawkins, 45, Archbold, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail.
Jeffrey Miller, 37, Ossian, Ind., drug paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension.
Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine suspended; failure to register, no fine.
Marcia McMillen, 68, 1100 Wilhelm St., reckless operation, no fine, 30 days jail suspended; signal lights, dismissed.
Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 923 Karnes Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.
Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, criminal damaging, dismissed; domestic violence, $50 fine, 3 days jail, batterer's intervention program; violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 9 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.
Ronald Blankenbeckler, 40, 11792 Buckskin Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, theft, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); theft, criminal trespassing, theft, dismissed; obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; possession of drug instruments, $150 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.
Madelyn Flores-McCloud, 19, 930 1/2 Wilhelm St., endangering children, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, dismissed.
Zachery Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Corey Ford, 31, 28585 Mansfield Road, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (3 days jail, driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed.
Anthony Kirkpatrick, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; speed, $35 fine.
Ronald Burnett, 24, Fort Wayne, failure to provide a license, $100 fine suspended; failure to yield at a stop sign, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.