• Court results
Defiance Municipal Court
Tolby Fleming III, 30, 605 Euclid Ave., appeared on a charge of attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and charges of domestic violence, endangering children, unlawful restraint, OVI, hit-skip, driving under suspension and violation of marked lanes. The case was continued to today and bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., appeared on a domestic violence charge, a third-degree felony. Burton waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Robert Dupuie, 53, Montpelier, appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Dupuie waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Skyler Grosenbacher, 23, 1009 Greenbrier Lane, domestic violence; Gary Szabo, 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest; Ashley Cole, 30, 06909 Ohio 66, possession of drug instrument, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia, public indecency; Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, reckless operation; Amy Bach, 47, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension; Jarren Salisbury, 26, Lima, physical control; Andrew Newsome, 19, Oakwood, criminal damaging; Heather Bayless, 48, Findlay, theft, criminal trespassing; Suzette Lavon, 52, 4104 Timberlane Drive, theft; Jesus Ramirez-Perez, 25, 38 College Drive, assault.
Forfeiting bonds: Chelsi Cohan, 940 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, $159; Jesse Monroe, 18, 1697 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct, $159; Donna Williams, 32, 943 Perry St., animal at large, $159.
Sentenced: Joshua Evans, 38, 534 Degler St, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Cynthia Ripke, 46, Oakwood, expired plates, $25 fine; Amiee Cochran, 27, 826 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension; Robert Devaul, 32, 826 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Samantha Elswick, 27, 806 Holgate Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; James Schreiber, 53, 1017 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Hector Leal, 49, 14867 Power Dam Road, telecommunication harassment, $50 fine; Anthony Rodriguez-Soto, 18, 502 Defiance Crossing, underage consumption, $150 fine; Cynthia Ripke, 46, Oakwood, expired plates, $25 fine; Ayumi Fujita, 34, Bryan, passing a school bus, $100 fine.
Melody Kantner, 25, Kendalville, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (intervention program), one-year license suspension; traffic control device, $25 fine.
Ronnie Caprio, 51, Hicksville, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; theft, $100 fine, 5 days jail.
Dereck Davenport, 38, 501 Hopkins St., domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail, batterer's intervention program; criminal mischief, dismissed; illegal cultivation of marijuana, $150 fine; animal at large, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.