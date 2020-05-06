• Court results

Defiance Municipal Court

Tolby Fleming III, 30, 605 Euclid Ave., appeared on a charge of attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and charges of domestic violence, endangering children, unlawful restraint, OVI, hit-skip, driving under suspension and violation of marked lanes. The case was continued to today and bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., appeared on a domestic violence charge, a third-degree felony. Burton waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Robert Dupuie, 53, Montpelier, appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Dupuie waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Skyler Grosenbacher, 23, 1009 Greenbrier Lane, domestic violence; Gary Szabo, 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest; Ashley Cole, 30, 06909 Ohio 66, possession of drug instrument, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia, public indecency; Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, reckless operation; Amy Bach, 47, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension; Jarren Salisbury, 26, Lima, physical control; Andrew Newsome, 19, Oakwood, criminal damaging; Heather Bayless, 48, Findlay, theft, criminal trespassing; Suzette Lavon, 52, 4104 Timberlane Drive, theft; Jesus Ramirez-Perez, 25, 38 College Drive, assault.

Forfeiting bonds: Chelsi Cohan, 940 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, $159; Jesse Monroe, 18, 1697 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct, $159; Donna Williams, 32, 943 Perry St., animal at large, $159.

Sentenced: Joshua Evans, 38, 534 Degler St, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Cynthia Ripke, 46, Oakwood, expired plates, $25 fine; Amiee Cochran, 27, 826 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension; Robert Devaul, 32, 826 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Samantha Elswick, 27, 806 Holgate Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; James Schreiber, 53, 1017 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Hector Leal, 49, 14867 Power Dam Road, telecommunication harassment, $50 fine; Anthony Rodriguez-Soto, 18, 502 Defiance Crossing, underage consumption, $150 fine; Cynthia Ripke, 46, Oakwood, expired plates, $25 fine; Ayumi Fujita, 34, Bryan, passing a school bus, $100 fine.

Melody Kantner, 25, Kendalville, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (intervention program), one-year license suspension; traffic control device, $25 fine.

Ronnie Caprio, 51, Hicksville, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; theft, $100 fine, 5 days jail.

Dereck Davenport, 38, 501 Hopkins St., domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail, batterer's intervention program; criminal mischief, dismissed; illegal cultivation of marijuana, $150 fine; animal at large, dismissed.

