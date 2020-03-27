Defiance Municipal Court

Adam Malone, 34, 827 Washington Ave., appeared on domestic violence charges, a fourth-degree felony. Malone waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Forfeiting bonds: Crystal Lyle, 47, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Tyson Mavis, 34, 1601 State Service Road, physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; Austin Alvarado, 19, Continental, theft, $500 fine suspended, 2-days jail;

Amy Flohe, 47, Hicksville, OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; failure to yield, no fine.

Austin Ellenberger, 29, Hicksville, driving under suspension, dismissed; domestic violence, $100 fine, 2-days jail, batterer's intervention program; domestic violence, dismissed; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 15-days jail

Joy Grahn, 43, 813 Dolan St., obstructing official business, $250 fine, 1-day jail; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Load comments