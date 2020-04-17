Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Patience Kendall, 24, Ocoee, Fla., OVI, failure to control; David Piasecki, 49, Sherwood, driving under suspension; Mark Barrett Sr., 51, 1694 Dakota Place, driving under suspension, prohibited U-turn.
Sentenced: Andrew Davis, 33, 316 Tacoma Ave., no license plate, dismissed; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Ryan Sheffer, 28, Portland, Ind., hit-and-skip, $250 fine, one day jail; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
