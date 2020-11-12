Defiance Municipal Court
Conner Lowe, 20, 725 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine, no safety belt, $30 fine.
Dillon Freed, 26, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; telecommunication harassment, dismissed.
Susan Brogan, 40, Napoleon, cruelty to a companion animal, $250 fine; cruelty to a companion animal, $250 fine, no companion animals for 2 years, animals surrendered.
Corey Kelly, 36, Toledo, speed, $50 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine; possession of drugs, $75 fine.
James Cranston, 54, Toledo, possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine; possession of marijuana, $75 fine.
