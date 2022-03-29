Quanteze Brown, 30, Detroit, Mich., waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and his case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $500,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
William Clark, 24, Detroit, Mich., appeared for a preliminary hearing on the charge of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $500,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Jayson Floyd, 39, Springfield, Mo., was arraigned on the charge of trafficking drugs, a first-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of speed. His $500,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Glenn Rondell, 34, Detroit, Mich., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs. The preliminary hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $500,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Jason Ruder, 44, 134 Main Street, waived his right to a preliminary on a charge of pandering sexual oriented material, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sentenced: Ameer Ray, 44, 757 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; no tail lights, dismissed with costs.
Ethan Wirick, 32, Sherwood, menacing/stalking, $500/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/86 suspended, batterers intervention program and continue with current treatment; sexual imposition, dismissed with costs.
Dillon Freed, 27, 1013 Harrison Ave., criminal damaging, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, $26 restitution to Sherwood Self-Storage; theft, dismissed with costs.
Shawana Rathburn, 23, no child restraint, $25 fine; expired plates, costs only.
Scott Healy, 31, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100; assured clear distance, $25.
Thelma Trevino, 74, 1714 Candlewood Drive, marked lanes violation, $25; OVI, dismissed with costs.
Thomas Shank, 56, 895 Deerwood Ave., failure to stop after an accident, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; failure to control, dismissed with costs.
Christopher Butler, 38, 242 Corwin St., obstructing, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; failure to yield, dismissed with costs.
Corey Lewis, 39, Sherwood, failure to comply, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Toby Borstelman, 39, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $100 fine, contraband remanded to arresting agency; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Reyna Sanchez, 18, 1221 Ayersville Avenue, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, two-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to control, costs only.
Gavin Burns, 20, Napoleon, underage consumption, $100 fine; open container, $50 fine.
Cody Velliquette, 29, 413 1/2 Hopkins St., obstructing, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; no tail lights, no safety belt, both dismissed with costs only.
Christopher Wallace, 38, New Bavaria, fictitious plates, $25; Shirley Hicks, 44, Montpelier, theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, stay off Meijer premises for two years; G. Onna Granger, 20, 2113 Havenwood Drive, 534 Degler St., assured clear distance, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Joseph Berger, 41, Bowling Green, no operator's license, $100 fine; Billy Joe Carpenter, 73, disorderly conduct with intoxication, costs only; David Willitzer, 41, 310 Hopkins St., loitering/soliciting, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 60 days jail suspended; Roger Gerlach, 45, 1652 Spruce St., failure to confine dog, $25; Nicholas Zimmerman, 39, Continental, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days in jail/170 days suspended, one year license suspension, reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; Armando Castanenda III, 42, 1634 Palmer Drive, reckless operation, $250, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six months license suspension; Catherine Knapp, 20, Hamler, underage consumption, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; Cierra Downey, 22, Sherwood, sell alcohol to underage, $500 fine; Elizabeth Shaffer, 25, Hicksville, $500 fine; Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, driving under suspension, costs only; Linsey Flory, 20, 864 Wayne Ave., passing a school bus, $100 fine; Brittany Phillips, 28, Toledo, driving under suspension, $50 fine; James Dunn, 31, 15119 Maumee Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jackie Porter, 46, 536 Haig St., assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Sydni Moore, 21, possession of drugs/marijuana ($250); Ashley Gaebler, 31, Sherwood, disorderly conduct ($159); Johnathan Engel, 43, 903 Downs St., failure to register dog ($125), failure to confine dog ($55); Kellie DePew, 28, 2127 Baltimore Road, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250), possession of marijuana ($180); Kelly Burton, 43, 2127 Baltimore Road, drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250), possession of marijuana ($180).
Set for pretrial hearings: Trent Wells, 21, 210 Hopkins St., domestic violence; Kimberly Madrid, 59, Perrysburg, domestic violence; Alicia Kern, 63, Cincinnati, physical control, OVI; Lance Newman, 35, 08574 Stever Road, OVI, failure to control; Britney Mack, 44, 752 Jackson Ave., domestic violence; Noah Bigger, 18, 06325 Ohio 15, domestic violence; Matt Dangelo, 31, Toledo, violation of marked lanes, OVI; Bernard Celestine, 45, Montpelier, driving under suspension, speed; Austin Brummett, 26, Stryker, domestic violence, aggravated menacing; Kathy Linebrink, 58, 26693 Arena Drive, criminal mischief; Caitlin Gordon, 21, Hicksville, sell alcohol to underage person; Elise Sharp, 35, OVI.
